What it is: A Black Rose skin care duo featuring full-size products that help plump the skin and delight the senses. Set includes:- Full-size Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream (1.7 oz.): a plumping moisturizing skin care cream that helps restore skin's look of vitality and freshness, revealing the radiance of younger-looking skin- Full-size Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid (0.47 oz.): a refreshing eye fluid with an exceptional revitalizing performance