COOLA Full Spectrum 360Day SPF 30 Night Organic Eye Cream Duo 0.8 fl. oz.

COOLA's Full Spectrum 360° Day SPF 30 & Night Organic Eye Cream Duo contains two organic formulas that work together to provide day and night restoration to the delicate eye area. Both creams feature COOLA's plant-derived Full Spectrum 360° Complex that helps reduce the appearance of free radical damage from blue light, pollution, and fatigue. This vitamin C-infused day cream protects with SPF 30 and helps minimize the look of dark circles and fine lines, while the resveratrol-infused night cream helps restore stressed skin overnight.Key Ingredients:Vitamin C (day formula): known to help reduce the look of dark circles and fine linesResveratrol (night formula): helps revive and restore stressed skinFull Spectrum 360° Complex: a proprietary blend of supercharged antioxidants and plant-derived actives – all at active levels – that are shown to help mitigate the skin damage from exposure to blue light, infrared, and pollutionKey Benefits:70%+ certified organic ingredientsDay formula protects & primes and night formula revives and hydratesDay eye cream provides broad-spectrum SPF 30 UVA/UVB protectionHelps mitigate the effects of blue light, pollutants, and other skin stressorsCruelty free, gluten free, vegan