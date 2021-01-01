Homebody Full Spectrum Of Possibilities Pearlescent CBD Bath Soak

Full Spectrum Of Possibilities Pearlescent CBD Bath Soak - Homebody's Full Spectrum of Possibilities Pearlescent CBD Bath Bomb Soak is the perfect addition to your daily wellness ritual, it's transformative in targeting digital overload and burnout. Relax and achieve beautiful inner peace as you soak and surrender all your worries down the drain. Benefits Ease discomfort Helps calm the mind and soothe Boost immunity Reduces stress Alleviates joint pain Non-toxic Eco-friendly Biodegradable Key Ingredients Chamomile Vitamin C Vitamin E Lemongrass Shea Butter Magnesium Arnica Flower - Full Spectrum Of Possibilities Pearlescent CBD Bath Soak