Lafayette 148 New York, Plus Size Fulton Virgin Wool-Blend Pants

Crafted of a luxurious blend of virgin wool and cashmere, these elite pants feature an easy-fit elasticized back waist and tailored leg. Elasticized back waistband Faux front fly Pull-on styling Slant pockets Back welt pockets Virgin wool/cashmere/elastane/polyamide/metal Lining: Polyester Dry clean only Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11.75" Inseam, about 31" Leg opening, about 17" ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of beautifully crafted clothing for women. The labels sophisticated designs are a result of top-of-the-line fabrics, clean silhouettes and superior craftsmanship. Salon Z - Lafayette Salon Z > Lafayette 148 New York, Plus Size > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lafayette 148 New York, Plus Size. Color: Nickel Melange. Size: XL.