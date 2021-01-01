The Inkey List Fulvic Acid Brightening Cleanser, One Size , Beige

What it is: A gel cleanser that gently cleanses and exfoliates the skin. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dark Spot, Dullness, and Uneven Texture Highlighted Ingredients:- 0.5% Nordic Peat: Contains fulvic acid, which promotes skin exfoliation. - 1.5% Kakadu Plum Extract: Nourishes skin. - 1% Licorice Root Extract: Reduces the look of hyperpigmentation and visibly brightens overall skin tone. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: This gentle formula cleanses the skin, removing makeup (even eye) while exfoliating to reveal visibly brighter, more-radiant-looking skin. It also works to give skin the appearance of a more-even skin tone by calming the skin. Clean at SephoraClean at Sephora is formulated without a list of over 50 ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.Suggested Usage:-Use AM and PM. -Gently massage a small amount onto dampened face, eyes, and neck. -Rinse thoroughly with water.-Follow with hyaluronic acid and 15% Vitamin C EGF Serum (sold separately). Size:5 oz/ 150 mLIngredients:-0.5% Nordic Peat: Contains fulvic acid, which promotes skin exfoliation. -1.5% Kakadu Plum Extract: Nourishes skin. -1% Licorice Root Extract: Reduces the look of hyperpigmentation and visibly brightens overall skin tone. Water (Aqua/Eau), Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Peat, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Disodium EDTA, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit Extract, Potassium Sorbate.Clean at Sephora products are formulated without:Sulfatesï¿½SLS + SLES, Parabens, Formaldehydes, Formaldehyde-releasing agents, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate, Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone, Triclosan, Triclocarban, Undisclosed synthetic fragrances (Products can be formulated with disclosed synthetic fragrances that meet the following two criteria: (1) the synthetic fragrances do not include any of the ingredients listed in numbers 1 through 12 above and (2) the synthetic fragrances are at a concentration below 1% of the total formula) The following type of acrylates: (ethyl acrylate, ethyl methacrylate, methyl methacrylate, butyl methacrylate, hydroxypropyl methacrylate, tetrahydrofurfuryl methacrylate, trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate, aluminum salts), Animal Oils/Musks/Fats, Benzophenone + Related Compounds, Butoxyethanol, Carbon Black, Lead/Lead Acetate, Methyl Cellosolve + Methoxyethanol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone & Methylisothiazolinone, Mercury + Mercury Compounds (Thimerisol), Insoluble Plastic Microbeads (This prohibited ingredient applies to products that are meant to be rinsed off), Resorcinol, Talc (Talc that is free of any asbestos can be used in the formulation provided that Brand conducts testing to ensure that talc is free of any asbestos.), Toluene, Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) that is 0.1% or more of total formula, Ethanolamines DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA, Nanoparticles as defined by the European Commission, Petrolatum and Parrafin that is not USP grade, Phenoxyethanol that is 1% or more of total formulation, Polyacrylamide & Acrylamide, The following types of Styrene (Bromostyrene, Deastyrene/acrylates/dvbcopolymer, sodium styrene/divinylbenzene copolymer, styrene oxide, styrene), 1,4 Dioxane in final formulas must comply with the thresholds as follows: (10 or < ppm for products that are meant to be rinsed off, wiped off or removed, 3ppm or < for products that are meant to remain on the skin).