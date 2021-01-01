From car guy hub

Fun Car Guy Gift - Carguy Speedometer Tachometer Premium T-Shirt

$22.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Perfect car gear for any sarcastic guy or gal, classic car collector or drag racer who loves driving cars fast, laughing about Car Guy quotes and funny racing stories! Also, a great item for anyone who is a mechanic, muscle car fanatic or in car sales! Car enthusiast funny novelty gear make a great gift. Great car lover gear for a cool matching family or club photo. For other great gear and styles please click Car Guy Hub. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com