From fun warning signs

Fun Warning sign, Wife talks shite T-Shirt

$16.50
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

A warning sign for your husband, this funny design reads: "Warning: Wife Talks shite Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a unique gift for someone else, this is sure to be a hit. Available in sizes Small to 3XL. Looking for a fun novelty gift? Enjoy this warning sign designed to let the world know your wife talks trash. Warning: wife talks shite. Makes a great birthday, Christmas or anniversary gift to commemorate that special someone in your life. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com