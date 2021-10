A perfect design for your favorite figure skater. Lace up your figure skates, tie those laces and grab this design for a day of practice on the ice. A perfect gift for anyone that loves ice skating or figure skating. A perfect figure skating accessory for anyone that loves hitting the ice. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.