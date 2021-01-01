From funky trombone player by lad graphics

Funk Musicians Skeleton Trombonist Here Comes The Boogieman Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Fun trombonist apparel, perfect for stage, band practice, accepting your platinum record. Design shows a skeleton boogying on down with his bad self. Perfect for funk, soul, r&b trombonists who boogie down on Halloween -- or any time you blow out your 'bone. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com