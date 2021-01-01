Funk Musicians Skeleton Trombonist Here Comes The Boogieman Tote Bag

Fun trombonist apparel, perfect for stage, band practice, accepting your platinum record. Design shows a skeleton boogying on down with his bad self. Perfect for funk, soul, r&b trombonists who boogie down on Halloween -- or any time you blow out your 'bone. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.