Funny 40th Birthday B Day Gift Saying Age 40 Year Joke This funny tee makes a great gift for your 40 year old buddy dad uncle brother nephew friend daughter sister aunt mother grandma cousin or niece who loves humor and fun. This shirt will make it a really happy 40th birthday! Get your birthday saying tee now This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.