Funny 40th Birthday B Day Gift Saying Age 40 Year Joke T-Shirt

This funny tee makes a great gift for your 40 year old buddy dad uncle brother nephew friend daughter sister aunt mother grandma cousin or niece who loves humor and fun. This shirt will make it a really happy 40th birthday! Get your birthday saying tee now This funny cool graphic saying tee makes a great gift for a 40 year old birthday man or woman. Make this 40th birthday party special with this Built 40 Years Ago - All Parts Original. This t-shirt makes the perfect humorous birthday present for your buddy! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem