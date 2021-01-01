From shirtbooth: 5 things you should know about my wife

Funny 5 Things You Should Know About My Cambodian Wife T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

5 Things You Should Know About My Cambodian Wife. The ideal Cambodia gift for your husband, grandfather, dad, uncle, brother who has an Cambodian Wife. Featuring a funny Cambodia saying and the Cambodian Flag. Show everyone that you're a proud Cambodian. Make Your Wife, Girlfriend or Wifey with Cambodian Roots laugh with this sarcastic Cambodian gift. Featuring a funny Quote about wives from Cambodia it's great for any Cambodian Family. Show your Cambodian heritage in pride with our Cambodia Flag design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com