Funny 5 Things You Should Know About My Cambodian Wife T-Shirt

5 Things You Should Know About My Cambodian Wife. The ideal Cambodia gift for your husband, grandfather, dad, uncle, brother who has an Cambodian Wife. Featuring a funny Cambodia saying and the Cambodian Flag. Show everyone that you're a proud Cambodian. Make Your Wife, Girlfriend or Wifey with Cambodian Roots laugh with this sarcastic Cambodian gift. Featuring a funny Quote about wives from Cambodia it's great for any Cambodian Family. Show your Cambodian heritage in pride with our Cambodia Flag design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem