How You Doin Doing TEE.,Make your friends laugh with this How you doin' tee. ,Friends Novelty Quote Funny Tee, great gift for birthdaysn christmas, summer .How you doin Funny 90s Saying Friends Parody Themed Gift Tee Hang out with your friends wearing this funny humour design. This is the perfect gift for a reunion after 10 years, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem