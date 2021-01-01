Funny Alien Abduction Malinois Dutch Shepherd UFO UAP Dog Tote Bag

Do you love your Belgian Malinois, Dutch Shepherd, Mali Dutch, or German Shepherd? This funny working dog alien abduction T Shirt is a great vintage for people who love aliens, extraterrestrials, ufo, flying saucers, and outer space. At That Moment The Aliens Knew They Were Screwed! Perfect for Malinois Mom, Malinois Dad, Dutch Shepherd Mom, Dutch Shepherd Dad that also loves aliens! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.