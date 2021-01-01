From amputee gifts amputation prosthetics surgery humor

Funny Amputee Disability Prosthetic Legs Amputated Men Women Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Have you lost your leg? Do you have a congenital disorder? This gag Well I'm Stumped artwork is perfect for you! Cool for a handicapped, disabled, paralytic or cripped boy, girl, teen, youth, son, daughter, brother, sister, kid or toddler under recovery. Losing a leg is crazy! Cute birthday, Christmas or after surgery presents for a dad, mom, father, mother, husband, wife, grandpa, grandma, uncle or aunt who had prosthetic leg operation. Ideal for loss awareness and accident supporter and lover him or her. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com