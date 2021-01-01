Funny Animals Erdmännchen Animal Lover Animal Presporters Tote Bag

Beautiful sweet "Ermännchen whisperer" gift. Perfect for animal lovers, nature guards and animal protectioners who like to go to the zoo. Funny outfit for the zoo if you love animals. If you love sweet animals, this funny outfit is perfect for you. Super gift idea for your best friend If you love animals, earth mandrels and if you love nature and Africa. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.