Funny basenji in comic or cartoon style. A dog motif for the dog mom and the dog dad. Illustrated with fun by MODARTIS for friends of the dog breed and everyone who loves Basenjis. Basenji design for kids, girls, boys, women and men with a sense of humor. Good mood gift for dog lovers and dog fans for a birthday or Christmas. Find more Basenji dogs in our brand. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem