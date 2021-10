Cool beer Rex design with a Tyrannosaurus Rex wearing a drinking helmet: beer helmet with 2 holders with canned beer and 2 drinking tubes. So the king of the dinosaurs can drink a drinking and his beloved beer. With this fun party design, you are the absolute eye-catcher at the next Halloween party with your friends, colleagues or your family. Ideal for festivals, fancy dress, carnival, football and stag parties, (JGA). Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem