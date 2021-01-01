Funny Biologist Molecular Level Science Nerd Biology Tote Bag

I may look lazy but on a molecular level I'm quite busy. Awesome biology design for Science day if you love science, are a scientist, teacher or student and if you can read the genetic code and study bacteria with a microscope like a true biologist! Biology is a popular science next to chemistry and physics. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.