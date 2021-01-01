Funny Camping, Campfire, Until Someone Loses Their Wiener. T-Shirt

Whether camping in a tent, cabin, camper, trailer or recreational vehicle, this humorous camping quote is perfect to wear to all your overnight outdoor adventures. A great conversation starter while sitting around the campfire in the evenings. Camping, it's all fun and games until someone loses their wiener in the fire, funny camping saying for the camping lover or nature lover in your life. A cool graphic design for your next camping getaway to the woods! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem