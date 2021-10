Funny Cat Astronaut The Universe Is Calling Astronomy Gift. If you love kitties and you also love space this is the design for you. Cool graphic with a cat in an astronaut suit deep in space makes a great gift for the future astronaut. Your cat loving space dreaming friends, family and children will love this design. Great for the NASA wannabe. Astronomy buffs will love this gift. See brand for more colors and styles.. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem