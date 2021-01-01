Cats Tats Coffee Funny Cat Coffee Cat Tattoo Lovers Tote Bag

Cats Tats Coffee,mens,womens,funny saying cats,family,sister,daughter,son love cat,cat day,dog day,paw girls,Mother's day,sister love cats,Girly,cat lovers,boyfriend,girlfriend,Tattoo Artist,tattoo,coffee,Caffeine,Coffee Mom,coffee day,couples coffee Cats Tats Coffee,tattoo lover,My Cat Was Right,pet,mom cat,i love cats,cat love,funny cat,for cats,My Cat Sleeping,Heart Paw,Meow Cute Cat,cat dad,cat birthday,cat party,cat relationship,husband coffee,girls tattoo,Cats & Tats,Coffee lovers Cat Tattoo 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.