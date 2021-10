Ideal design to make someone laugh - especially if they have made a big mistake and have learned from it. Perhaps they had an accident and broken a bone. They may be real live cautionary tale. All is forgiven however. You are only human! For all those self deprecating people out there who can admit their errors and laugh. Great for family, friends or colleagues. Broken arm or broken leg get well good wishes design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem