Funny Chef Cooking Shirt Hobby Food Culinary Meal Cook Tote Bag

This Is My Cooking Shirt. If your favorite hobby is creating recipes then this cooking design is exactly for you! Awesome delicious meal creator is called a chef or cook and they are culinary geniuses who can bake, grill or cook every delicious food! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.