Funny It's Not A Horse Chess Knight Piece T-Shirt

Funny It's Not A Horse Chess Knight Piece Design. This is the perfect Design for anyone who loves chess, it's not a horse, It's a knight, knight chess piece, horse chess piece, Chess, Horse, knight you know that has a unique sense of humor and classy style Featuring a Knight chess piece and funny text and an impressive print, this Design is perfect to wear to School, Dinners, Courses, Work, at Home, or Family Holidays Parties. Show It's not a horse but a Knight by rocking this crazy, hilarious apparel. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem