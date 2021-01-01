From the ultimate chicken coop

Funny Chicken Keeping Grandma Rooster Farm Homestead Egg Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Get ready to raise chickens and roosters in style with this funny farm and homestead owner themed chicken breeding gift idea. Makes a great gift for the egg lover in your life. Get one for your entire chicken loving crew! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com