Funny coffee saying for people with dirty humour Tank Top

Do you also know a late sleeper who just can't get in the corridors? If nothing goes before the first coffee? What are such people called it? Morning grumpy or caffeine addictive! First bubbles then swallow! Coffee is quite hot! This ambideous saying is the perfect gift for anyone who likes a good roasting aroma or a fine coffee bean. After a cup of brown magic, you are ready to use again. Then the day can start. Large coffee cup required Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem