""Goooood morning, shipmates!" When you see a Cruise Ship design for me and my bestie who likes spending time on yachts. Hey buy one for both of you for your next adventure that you set sail together This flirty cruise ship apparel with its cheeky quote of "I love it when we are cruising together" is perfect for any ocean goers who enjoy traveling on the high seas with their partner. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem