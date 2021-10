Are you a uterine cancer survivor or know someone who had a hysterectomy surgery? Show your support! This design would be great to gift for any healthcare professional, birth worker, OBGYN, nurse, doctor, surgeon, or uterus cancer survivor. Gift this to you mom, grandma, daughter, aunt, sister, girlfriend, or wife to show your support and flaunt their strength. This design also brings awareness and humor to uterine cancer survivors. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem