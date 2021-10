With this funny "delicious pilspfan" design, you are an absolute eye-catcher at any party, festival, fancy dress, bachelor party (JGA) or even for watching football with your friends. So off into the pub and screw in a few delicious Pils. Great gift idea for a birthday or Christmas. Ideal as a gift for anyone who likes word games, ironic, sarcastic sayings and black humour. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem