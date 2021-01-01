From retro vaporwave art animal gifts

Funny DJ Pet Animal Lover Vaporwave Aesthetic 90s Art Cat Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Awesome vaporwave design if you are an animal lover and your favorite animal is a cat. Great design for anyone who loves the retro art of synthwave and vaporwave aesthetic from the 1980s and 1990s. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com