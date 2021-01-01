Funny DJ Pet Animal Lover Vaporwave Aesthetic 90s Art Cat Tote Bag

Awesome vaporwave design if you are an animal lover and your favorite animal is a cat. Great design for anyone who loves the retro art of synthwave and vaporwave aesthetic from the 1980s and 1990s. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.