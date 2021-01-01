Funny Dog Art German Shepherd Hello I am Charlie Premium T-Shirt

Doganna Dog Design. Charlie is the wisest character of all in the Doganna family. Cartoon Dog Art. Available in several colors. Musthave for furry friends owners. Best dog treats. German Shepherd prints. Life goal pet all dogs. German Shepherd Charlie loves a bath and is always in for a laugh. Doganna Design has several cute and funny dog designs for dog lovers. Dog breeds. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.