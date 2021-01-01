From pack a punch

Funny Dog Design. My Dog Thinks I'm Cool, Retro Tank Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Funny Dog Design. Great gift idea for Men and Women who love dogs and puppies. With a vintage, retro themed design that's taken inspiration from 60's and 70's fashion, this distressed graphic will remain stylish for many years to come. If you like this Funny Dog design, click the brand name "Pack A Punch" to view more items with a similar design style. We have a large variety of vintage style designs so everybody can find something that represents them and the things they love. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com