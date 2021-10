Funny Dutch shepherd dog in comic or cartoon style. A dog motif for masters, ladies, mum and dad. With fun illustrated by Modartis for friends of the dog breed and all who love Dutch shepherds. Fun Dutch shepherd design for children, girls, boys, women and men with humour. Good mood gift for dog lovers and dog fans for birthday or Christmas. Find more Dutch Shepherds in our brand. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem