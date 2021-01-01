Funny Dutch Shepherd My Official Scumbag Repellent Dog Tote Bag

Grab this cool Dutchie t shirt and hoodie - Dutch Shepherd My Official Scumbag Repellent! Dutch Shepherd moms, dads, Dutch Shepherd lovers, working dog owners and fans of Dutch Shepherds will love this dog humor. Add this funny TEE to your wardrobe or give to a Dutch Shepherd K9 handler, or trainer. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.