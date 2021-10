Yes it is electric, ja it is cheat, ja ich overhaut. Funny e-bike gift for men and women who love their electric bike and are happy to ride through mountains, ramps and other strenuous routes without effort. Perfect gift idea for Christmas and birthdays. Cool saying motif for any ebiker who no longer want to miss out on their auxiliary motor Pedelec, ideal for grandma, grandpa, mum, dad and friends who have humour. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem