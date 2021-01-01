Funny Eat Sleep Volleyball Repeat - Volleyball Player Tote Bag

Share to the world that you are into the volleyball game with this Eat Sleep Volleyball Repeat print. For your volleyball team who always have their volleyball practice for the preparation of community team volleyball tournament. Own this style during your volleyball fan meeting or volleyball themed parties. The perfect gift to your brother who loves volleyball stuff and always bring volleyball bag and volleyball knee pads with him. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.