Funny Entomologist Bug Whisperer T-Shirt

Do you or someone you know study or love bugs? Or maybe your son, daughter, grandson, granddaughter, niece, or nephew is an expert insect hunter and constantly finds beetles and worms in the outdoors or while camping? This distressed tee is for you! Perfect gift idea for the bug lover and future entomologist or STEM students! For boys, girls, kids, children of all ages - toddlers, preschoolers, kindergarteners, elementary, or even men and women who actually study entomology or biology and love science Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem