Show that you're prepared for the over indulging that comes with Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays, get togethers, BBQ, picnics, parties, vacations, family events and sports tailgates. Curved white text with black outline and a bright green on button This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.