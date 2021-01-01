Funny Fishkeeping Aquarist Discus Fish Keeper T-Shirt

Do you have a discus fish at home and have learned so much about cichlids, that you consider yourself an experienced aquarist? This funny Discus Keeper fishkeeping design is an awesome way to show your love for discus fish to the world. The art graphic of a discus fish along with the funny fish keeper quote make this design perfect for anyone who is an avid aquarist, can’t stop talking about fish keeping and is obsessed with cichlids, particularly discus fish. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem