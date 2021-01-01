Funny Football Fan of Washington City T-Shirt

HILARIOUS SMACK WEAR: Cool custom tee to wear on game day! This classic shirt was created in fresh colors that any D.C. Fan would love! Show off your pride in this attractive shirt while you cheer your men on to a victory and make all your friends laugh! PERFECT GIFT IDEA: Attractive Unisex t-shirt for men, women, Mom Dad, Brother, Uncle, Aunt, Sister and kids. This makes a great birthday, Thanksgiving, or Christmas Present, and is the ultimate complement to your other fanatic gear! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem