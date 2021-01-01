From the ultimate fossil hunter

Funny Fossil Hunting Bynum, Montana Dig Geology Rock Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Get ready to start your next dig or fossil hunt in style with this funny archaeology themed geologist gift idea. Makes a great gift for the rock lover or fossil hunter in your life. Get one for your entire fossil loving crew! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com