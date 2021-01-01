Funny Gift for Metal Detectorists All About the Bleep T-Shirt

There's no feeling like when the detector beeps as you're field walking. If you live for the beep, then this is for you! Wear it to your next club meet or when you're having drinks with your detectorist friends. It might bring you luck on your next dig! A great gift for that metal detectorist in your life. If you know someone who loves being out with their metal detector, looking for gold coins, brooches, and any other historical treasure, they will love wearing this! Makes a perfect Christmas present. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem