Funny Guinea Pigs Book Literature Book Reading Premium T-Shirt

Cute guinea pig doesn't want to share his coffee. If you are always tired on monday in the morning in the office at work, then this one is the perfect choice. Also if you love reading books or are in a book club, this illustration will be a gift idea. Make this cute rodent guinea pig coffee design a gift idea for caffeine or tea lovers and people who love funny cartoon designs. If you are an animal lover and love the nature and coffee, there will be no better design for you! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.