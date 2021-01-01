Funny Hätte Bike Chain Cyclist Cycling Bicycle T-Shirt

The funny saying Hätte Hätte bicycle chain is perfect for cyclists with road bike, mountain bike, gravel bike or cyclocrosser. Wear the design with a funny saying as a cyclist statement when cycling and on the bike tour or when biking. The Hätte Hätte bicycle chain saying is perfect for bicycle lovers and sayings knocker with humour and should not be missing in any saddle bag on the bike tour. Every cyclist will smile when seeing the bike motif and be happy as a cyclist Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem