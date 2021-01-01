Funny I Gave Birth A Year Ago, Where's My Wine Birthday Mom T-Shirt

This hilarious design is perfect for any mother of a one year old. This design would be hilarious to wear to your 1 year old's birthday party. It reads "I Gave Birth 1 Years Ago, Where's My Wine?" The funny, sarcastic phrase is sure to make your friends and family laugh. Designed for any Mom who loves drinking wine. Would make a great birthday, Christmas, Mother's day or gag gift. For any mom who's crazy for vino! Great first birthday mom gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem