Funny I Teach The Cutest Pumpkins Kindergarten Thanksgiving Funny Tee with turkeys,great gift for teachers,Awesome teacher appreciation or back to school present for Kindergarten teachers,the student,Be thankful on thanksgiving day perfect idea warm thanksgiving day with family great when you wear party night,Great thanksgiving day gift for your sweethearts, you can use it as daily wear,other holidays of the year,summer wear Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem