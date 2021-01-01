Funny If Only Sarcasm Burned Calories Tote Bag

Sarcastic novelty quote says "If Only Sarcasm Burned Calories" in bright pink and white text. Perfect idea for sassy friends, girlfriends, sisters and wives who are fluent in sarcasm and cuss words and love snarky humor. Makes a funny design for celebrating a birthday, Christmas, Mother's Day or just because! Get yours today! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.