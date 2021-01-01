Funny Im Hoping Secretly Radiation Gives Me Superpowers T-Shirt

Are you a cancer cell exterminator, x ray operator, radiation therapist or medical technologist? This is the perfect tee for you! Gamma rays or even betta radiation. Also perfect to wear on any occasion on the hospital where you are working! Perfect gift for medical technologists, radiation therapists, hospital staffs, x ray operators or cancer patients that undergo chemotherapy. Perfect gift for any occasion like birthdays, reunions or Christmas. Add this to your cart now! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem