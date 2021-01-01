Funny It's Okay to Disagree. I can't force you to be right. Tote Bag

It's Okay if you disagree with me. Literally...Literally...the perfect apparel for anyone living in the 21st century. It this day and age when fake news dominates everything, you can be the element of truth! Disagree...are you feeling okay? This hysterical apparel is the perfect gift for the know it all person you love and care for! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.